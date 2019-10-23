Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4,197.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,152 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 2.1% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

