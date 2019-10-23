Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFV. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.70 ($158.95).

ETR PFV opened at €137.40 ($159.77) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €134.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €133.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a 12-month high of €153.60 ($178.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.45.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

