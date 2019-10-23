Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UG. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.10 ($29.19).

Shares of EPA UG opened at €24.59 ($28.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.59. Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

