Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,145,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,430,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 4,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52. Personalis has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. Personalis’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

