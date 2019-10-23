Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by National Securities

National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

PRFT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.05. 3,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,911. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Perficient has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $39.74.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.05 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $281,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $921,498.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,230 shares of company stock worth $1,564,239. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth about $9,032,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth about $8,852,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth about $7,732,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 72.9% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 487,844 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 205,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $176,252,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

