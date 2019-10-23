Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,095 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Perficient by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 487,844 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 205,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Perficient by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perficient by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,285 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 158,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $921,498.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,230 shares of company stock worth $1,564,239. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

