Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.61%.

Shares of PEBO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,538. The company has a market capitalization of $669.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.