PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 6,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $22.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.