Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) received a $58.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.81. 1,087,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,132,000 after buying an additional 2,427,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,532,000 after buying an additional 2,017,068 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,422,000 after buying an additional 1,058,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after buying an additional 765,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

