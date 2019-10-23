Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) received a $58.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.81. 1,087,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,132,000 after buying an additional 2,427,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,532,000 after buying an additional 2,017,068 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,422,000 after buying an additional 1,058,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after buying an additional 765,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.