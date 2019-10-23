Peel Hunt Reiterates Under Review Rating for Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON IDH opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Immunodiagnostic Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market cap of $77.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.36.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

