Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEB. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.
Shares of PEB stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.
Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.