Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEB. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 114.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

