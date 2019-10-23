PDF Solutions (PDFS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) recently:

10/16/2019 – PDF Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.50 price target on the stock.

10/16/2019 – PDF Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

10/12/2019 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

10/11/2019 – PDF Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

10/1/2019 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2019 – PDF Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/17/2019 – PDF Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe that Exensio is a $40M run rate and growing at a 25% to 30% CAGR.””

9/11/2019 – PDF Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $460.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.25. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

