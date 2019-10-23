PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. PC Tel’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PC Tel an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised shares of PC Tel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PC Tel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

PCTI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. PC Tel has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of -0.14.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PC Tel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PC Tel by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 78,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PC Tel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,363 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in PC Tel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PC Tel by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

