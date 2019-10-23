PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNXN. BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

CNXN stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.44 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 394,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

