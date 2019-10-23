PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNXN. BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
CNXN stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 394,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
