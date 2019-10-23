Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given a $139.00 Price Target at Nomura

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been given a $139.00 price objective by investment analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.81.

Paypal stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,196,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,772. Paypal has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.62.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $3,326,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,675,794.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 37.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 6,747.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,863,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,144,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

