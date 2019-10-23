Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $1,647,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,369,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

