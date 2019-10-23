Paymon Trading Up 1,322.8% This Week (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Paymon token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Paymon has traded up 1,322.8% against the dollar. Paymon has a total market capitalization of $167,025.00 and approximately $1,047.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Paymon

Paymon is a token. It launched on February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. The official website for Paymon is paymon.org . Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official

Buying and Selling Paymon

Paymon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paymon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

