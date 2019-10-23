Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software stock opened at $190.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.46 and a fifty-two week high of $259.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.79.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.