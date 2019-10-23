Parkgene (GENE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,209.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, Parkgene has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $258,238.00 and $3,209.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00222997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.01272751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00092077 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

