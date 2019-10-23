Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

