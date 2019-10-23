Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 108,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 4,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,102. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

