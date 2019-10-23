Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 21,370 Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Templeton Emerging Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. Templeton Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

