Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

VOD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. 1,563,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.