Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,382 Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock remained flat at $$5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,272. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

