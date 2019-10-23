Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 10,535 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 107.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

VVR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,527. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

