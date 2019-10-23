Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Set at $25.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) received a $25.00 price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

