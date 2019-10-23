Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TEUM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pareteum from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 target price on Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pareteum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Shares of Pareteum stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Pareteum has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 357.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087,616 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 1,418.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 223,677 shares during the last quarter.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

