Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.30. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,517,872 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pareteum by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 5,087,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pareteum by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pareteum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 867,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

