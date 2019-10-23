Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.30. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,517,872 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.
Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million.
About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)
Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.
Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.