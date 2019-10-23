Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Paramount Resources stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $163.11 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

