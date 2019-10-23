PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAGS. Guggenheim increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 5,087,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

