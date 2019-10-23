Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Echo Global Logistics worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

ECHO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,518. The firm has a market cap of $639.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

