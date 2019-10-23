Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 814,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 143,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,000. Micro Focus International PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFGP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

