Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Position in BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 17.0% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,828,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 265,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAESY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of BAESY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 341,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,314. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $29.64.

BAE SYS PLC/S Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

