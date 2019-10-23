Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,448 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in National Grid by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 35.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in National Grid by 9.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Grid by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,368,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,373. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

