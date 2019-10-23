P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. P H Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $673.61 million, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 113.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P H Glatfelter (GLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.