Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,576,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,652,000. Owl Rock Capital makes up about 100.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E owned 7.45% of Owl Rock Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.