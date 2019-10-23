Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.20 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$1.85.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

