Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.89

Optiva Inc (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and traded as high as $35.07. Optiva shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

Optiva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

