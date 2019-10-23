OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPTN. ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 102,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,467. The company has a market capitalization of $321.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.58. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 670.20% and a negative return on equity of 102.10%. On average, analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 263,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 163,755 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 12.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 554,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

