Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $8.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $168.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,445,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,236,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

