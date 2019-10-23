Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $16.25 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

In related news, Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Also, major shareholder Madrone Partners, L.P. sold 1,976,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $29,646,825.00.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

