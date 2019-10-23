One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 384.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,940. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

