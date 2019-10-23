Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Down 1.2%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.85, 261,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 500,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.54.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 976.64%. Research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 37,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $45,807.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 75,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $121,692.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,280 shares of company stock worth $1,307,088 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

