OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 88.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

CSX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. 292,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,013. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

