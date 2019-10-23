OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 5,716 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,690. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

