OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,454 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

