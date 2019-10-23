OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VNQ traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,544. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.744 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

