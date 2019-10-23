OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7,433.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.30. 16,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,998. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.02 and its 200 day moving average is $241.30.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.14.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total transaction of $10,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

