Odyssey (OCN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $700,521.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Odyssey has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $700,521.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00223864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.44 or 0.01286664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00032917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00090454 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank, IDEX, FCoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.