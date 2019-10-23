Ods Capital Llc Acquires 13,436 Shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) Stock

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) major shareholder Ods Capital Llc purchased 13,436 shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $48,369.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,460,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ods Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ods Capital Llc acquired 1,321 shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $4,768.81.

On Thursday, October 10th, Ods Capital Llc acquired 5,380 shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $19,152.80.

On Monday, October 7th, Ods Capital Llc acquired 10,914 shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $38,853.84.

On Friday, October 4th, Ods Capital Llc acquired 9,440 shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $32,473.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Ods Capital Llc acquired 89,739 shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $310,496.94.

Shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 105,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Company Profile

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

